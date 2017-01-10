Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Company (The) comprises approximately 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 224,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 2.9% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 52,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 145,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1.7% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 830,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) traded down 0.966% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.585. 3,422,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $90.33. The company has a market capitalization of $223.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.295 and a beta of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business earned $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.6695 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Procter & Gamble Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/procter-gamble-company-the-pg-shares-bought-by-greenleaf-trust/1146511.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Vetr upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. RBC Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.54 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble Company (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.07.

In related news, insider Price Matthew sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $267,738.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,197.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble Company (The)

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.