Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) currently has $77.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $86.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PG. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Vetr raised Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. RBC Capital Markets set a $76.00 target price on Procter & Gamble Company (The) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Argus raised Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.54 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble Company (The) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.07.

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) traded down 1.36% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,690,220 shares. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $90.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $85.88. The stock has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm earned $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 16.27%. Procter & Gamble Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/procter-gamble-company-the-pg-lowered-to-sell-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the/1146793.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6695 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Procter & Gamble Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.66%.

In other Procter & Gamble Company (The) news, insider Price Matthew sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $267,738.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,197.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Stratford Consulting LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Grove Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.