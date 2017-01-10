Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) opened at 58.19 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post $4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In related news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 92,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $5,409,014.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nora Mary Everett sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,110,967.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Banced Corp bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $756,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $220,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 54,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance services. The Company’s segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S.

