Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43,483,000 Position in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $43,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banced Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) traded down 0.08% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.15. The company had a trading volume of 229,643 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.62 and a 200 day moving average of $161.36. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $130.23 and a one year high of $173.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post $6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, September 15th. RBC Capital Markets set a $181.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.10.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer and wine the United States and Canada. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

