Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 418,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $43,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 451.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in PPG Industries by 10.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) traded down 0.55% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.82. The company had a trading volume of 64,262 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.39. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 30.59%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post $5.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $110.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.92.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc (PPG) manufactures and distributes a range of coatings, specialty materials and glass products. PPG operates through three business segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural-Americas and Asia Pacific, and architectural-EMEA coatings businesses.

