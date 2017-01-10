Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Maintains Stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. held its position in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,450 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Buckeye Partners L.P. were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Buckeye Partners L.P. during the second quarter worth approximately $72,145,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Buckeye Partners L.P. by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 6,919,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after buying an additional 492,219 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Buckeye Partners L.P. by 96.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 961,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,623,000 after buying an additional 471,299 shares during the period. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Buckeye Partners L.P. by 16.1% in the second quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,628,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,847,000 after buying an additional 364,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Buckeye Partners L.P. during the second quarter worth approximately $23,849,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) traded down 1.98% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.79. The company had a trading volume of 718,589 shares. Buckeye Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/prescott-group-capital-management-l-l-c-maintains-stake-in-buckeye-partners-l-p-bpl/1147190.html.

BPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Buckeye Partners L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Buckeye Partners L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Buckeye Partners L.P. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Buckeye Partners L.P. from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other Buckeye Partners L.P. news, Director Larry C. Payne bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $62,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,787.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Sauger sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $68,860.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Buckeye Partners L.P. Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Buckeye) owns and operates a network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage and marketing of liquid petroleum products. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals and Merchant Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.