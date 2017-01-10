Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Holds Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. continued to hold its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Airain ltd increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,161.6% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 228,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 209,949 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 312,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $2,715,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 286.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 661,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 490,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) traded up 2.57% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. 4,204,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.63. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business earned $862.50 million during the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 6.42%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Cowen and Company set a $37.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. FBR & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.53.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 6,260 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $250,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc (Urban Outfitters) is a lifestyle retail company. The Company operates through two business segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment consists of the Company’s Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie Group, Free People and Terrain brands, whose merchandise is sold directly to the Company’s customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

