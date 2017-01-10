Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Continues to Hold Position in AAR Corp. (AIR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. continued to hold its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,270 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.19% of AAR Corp. worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in AAR Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AAR Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AAR Corp. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AAR Corp. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AAR Corp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 51,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) traded up 0.84% on Tuesday, hitting $32.25. 129,841 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter. AAR Corp. had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.27%. AAR Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAR Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Gabelli began coverage on shares of AAR Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of AAR Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

AAR Corp. Company Profile

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

