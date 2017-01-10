Praxair, Inc. (PX) Position Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Praxair were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Praxair by 59.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,746,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,857,000 after buying an additional 1,027,058 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Praxair during the third quarter valued at about $96,741,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Praxair by 66.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,360,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,375,000 after buying an additional 543,349 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Praxair by 234.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 738,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,251,000 after buying an additional 517,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Praxair by 719.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 576,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after buying an additional 506,196 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) traded down 0.70% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.73. The company had a trading volume of 644,119 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.95. Praxair, Inc. has a one year low of $95.60 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.21.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Praxair had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Praxair, Inc. will post $5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/praxair-inc-px-position-increased-by-hartford-investment-management-co/1146777.html.

PX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. CLSA lowered Praxair from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Praxair in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded Praxair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

In other Praxair news, insider Anne K. Roby sold 17,103 shares of Praxair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total transaction of $2,007,892.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond W. Leboeuf sold 6,550 shares of Praxair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $768,053.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,890.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas supplier in North and South America, Asia and Europe. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, the Company operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.