PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) Stake Lowered by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 71.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,973 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 7.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 34.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) traded up 0.307% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.705. 14,114,371 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.19. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a 12-month low of $94.84 and a 12-month high of $122.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3549 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) Stake Lowered by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/powershares-qqq-trust-series-1-qqq-stake-lowered-by-hudson-bay-capital-management-lp/1146825.html.

Separately, Vetr restated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

About PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.