Polar Capital LLP Sells 142,887 Shares of UBS AG (UBS)

Polar Capital LLP cut its stake in shares of UBS AG (NYSE:UBS) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,887 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in UBS AG were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of UBS AG by 44.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG during the second quarter worth about $137,000. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBS AG (NYSE:UBS) traded up 0.06% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,180 shares. UBS AG has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of UBS AG in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UBS AG in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Vetr raised UBS AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.27 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised UBS AG from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS AG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

About UBS AG

UBS Group AG (UBS) is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial services, including advisory services, underwriting, financing, market-making, asset management and brokerage on a global level, and retail banking in Switzerland. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank.

