Polar Capital LLP Buys 97,765 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 108.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,739 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 97,765 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,050 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 24,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded down 1.075% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.425. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,957 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.083 and a beta of 1.19. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $62.24.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $579 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Xilinx from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Xilinx from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.48.

In other news, VP Victor Peng sold 12,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $660,636.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,310,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,212.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

