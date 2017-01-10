Polar Capital LLP Acquires 121,984 Shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG)

Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,984 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ringcentral by 43.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ringcentral during the second quarter valued at $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ringcentral by 82.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ringcentral by 18.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ringcentral by 11,150.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) traded up 0.115% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.675. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,839 shares. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company’s market cap is $1.59 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Ringcentral had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ringcentral, Inc. will post $0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ringcentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Ringcentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ringcentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $408,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,999.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Clyde Hosein sold 159,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $3,579,811.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Ringcentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for business communications. The Company’s cloud-based business communications solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs) and desk phones, and allow for communication across multiple channels, including voice, text, team messaging collaboration, high definition (HD) video for Web conferencing and fax.

