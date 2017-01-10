Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation in a report issued on Sunday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan expects that the firm will earn $0.85 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Platform Specialty Products Corporation’s FY2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $891 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $850.16 million. Platform Specialty Products Corporation had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: "Platform Specialty Products Corporation Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (PAH)" was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/platform-specialty-products-corporation-expected-to-post-fy2018-earnings-of-0-85-per-share-pah/1146729.html.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAH. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $10.00 price target on shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Platform Specialty Products Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) traded up 0.9824% on Tuesday, hitting $10.3103. The stock had a trading volume of 982,997 shares. The stock’s market cap is $2.87 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. Platform Specialty Products Corporation has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $11.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation by 22.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,177,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after buying an additional 2,627,021 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation during the third quarter worth $13,670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,549,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,680,000 after buying an additional 1,521,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation by 70.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,800,000 after buying an additional 1,520,994 shares during the period. Finally, OZ Management LP boosted its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation by 55.1% in the third quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 3,726,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after buying an additional 1,323,954 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Platform Specialty Products Corporation news, insider Diego Lopez Casanello acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $33,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

