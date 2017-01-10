Piermont Capital Management Inc. Invests $1,913,000 in Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT)

Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 73,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. Piermont Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Central Garden & Pet Company at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company by 268.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company by 12.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company by 56.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company by 72.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 61,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company during the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) traded down 0.73% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,097 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.45. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73.

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Central Garden & Pet Company had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company earned $413.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Central Garden & Pet Company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Company will post $1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sidoti raised Central Garden & Pet Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Central Garden & Pet Company news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 30,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $795,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,178,593 shares in the company, valued at $57,754,500.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 20,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $552,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,148,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,322,652.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet Company

Central Garden & Pet Company is a marketer and producer of branded products and distributor of third party products in the pet and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Pet segment and the Garden segment. It is a marketer and producer of pet supplies in the United States.

