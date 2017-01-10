Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Position Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 524,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $11,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,034,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,634,000 after buying an additional 698,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,854,000 after buying an additional 89,991 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after buying an additional 83,254 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 37.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 648,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 176,133 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. 100,553 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.59. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $22.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (Piedmont) is an integrated self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management, development and disposition of primarily Class A office buildings located in the United States office markets. The Company operates through its real estate assets segment.

