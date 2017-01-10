Phillip Anthony Gobe Buys 37,500 Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR) Stock

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) insider Phillip Anthony Gobe bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £33,375 ($40,587.38).

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) opened at 83.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 110.96. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 178.41 million. Pantheon Resources Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 61.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 188.00.

Pantheon Resources Plc Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc is a United Kingdom-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in investment in oil and gas exploration and development, and operates in the United Kingdom and in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: USA and Head Office.

