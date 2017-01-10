PGT, Inc. (PGTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Separately, FBR & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of PGT in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of PGT (NASDAQ:PGTI) traded up 0.90% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,072 shares. PGT has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $551.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.93.

PGT (NASDAQ:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. PGT had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business earned $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PGT will post $0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in PGT during the third quarter worth about $29,565,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT during the third quarter worth about $18,130,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PGT by 110.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after buying an additional 988,520 shares during the period. Sheffield Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in PGT by 113.3% in the second quarter. Sheffield Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 989,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after buying an additional 525,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in PGT by 24.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,175,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 231,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About PGT

PGT, Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of windows and doors segment. The Company’s impact-resistant products are marketed under the WinGuard, PremierVue, PGT Architectural Systems and PGT Commercial Storefront System brand names, combine heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris.

