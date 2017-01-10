Peter R. Chase Sells 1,000 Shares of Chase Corp. (CCF) Stock

Chase Corp. (NYSEMKT:CCF) insider Peter R. Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $86,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,730 shares in the company, valued at $46,193,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chase Corp. (NYSEMKT:CCF) opened at 86.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34. Chase Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $90.45.

Chase Corp. Company Profile

Chase Corporation (Chase) is a manufacturer of protective materials for high reliability applications. The Company operates in two segments: industrial materials segment and construction materials segment. The industrial materials segment represents its specified products, which are used in or integrated into another company’s product with demand dependent upon general economic conditions.

