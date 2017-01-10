Persimmon plc (PSN) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 2,200 ($26.75) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.54) price target on shares of Persimmon plc in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,096 ($25.49) price target (up previously from GBX 2,092 ($25.44)) on shares of Persimmon plc in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Davy Research reissued an underperform rating on shares of Persimmon plc in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,970 ($23.96) price target on shares of Persimmon plc in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,834.55 ($22.31).

Shares of Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) opened at 1939.00 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.97 billion. Persimmon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,170.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,255.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,745.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,721.02.

About Persimmon plc

Persimmon Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in house building within the United Kingdom. The Company trades under the brand names of Persimmon Homes, Charles Church, Westbury Partnerships and Space4. The Company offers a range of homes from studio apartments to family homes in approximately 400 locations under Permission homes brand.

