Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Receives $43.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. GMP Securities raised Pembina Pipeline Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on Pembina Pipeline Corp. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 2.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) opened at 31.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm earned $970 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pembina Pipeline Corp. had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.94%. Pembina Pipeline Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post $0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 17 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. Pembina Pipeline Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.01%.

About Pembina Pipeline Corp.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Pembina) is a transportation and midstream service provider. The Company operates through four segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services and Midstream. Pembina owns and operates an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids, including conventional and synthetic crude oil, heavy oil and oil sands products, condensate (diluent) and natural gas liquids (NGL) produced in western Canada and ethane produced in North Dakota.

