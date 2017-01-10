Peel Hunt Downgrades Interserve plc (IRV) to Hold

Interserve plc (LON:IRV) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IRV. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Interserve plc in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.51) price target on shares of Interserve plc in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Interserve plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 476 ($5.79) price target on shares of Interserve plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 511.14 ($6.22).

Interserve plc (LON:IRV) opened at 315.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 317.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 337.02. The firm’s market cap is GBX 459.40 million. Interserve plc has a one year low of GBX 214.25 and a one year high of GBX 515.63.

About Interserve plc

Interserve Plc is a United Kingdom-based support services and construction company that offers advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services. The Company provides a range of integrated services in the outsourcing and construction markets. It operates through three segments: Support Services, Construction and Equipment Services.

