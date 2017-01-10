PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) CEO Sells $125,001.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $125,001.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) opened at 76.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.47. The stock’s market cap is $4.24 billion. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $164 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post ($0.42) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PDC Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 61.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. Scotiabank downgraded PDC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, November 7th. Howard Weil decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wunderlich decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

