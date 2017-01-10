Parkwood LLC Has $8,638,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Parkwood LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 97.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 294.9% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded down 0.18% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $825.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,817 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $797.67 and a 200 day moving average of $786.22. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $672.66 and a one year high of $839.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Parkwood LLC Has $8,638,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/parkwood-llc-has-8638000-stake-in-alphabet-inc-googl/1146761.html.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on Alphabet to $1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $880.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $947.94.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.