Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.25.

PXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) traded down 3.38% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. 248,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The firm’s market cap is $2.49 billion.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc is a Colombian focused, international oil and gas exploration and development company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada and publically listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:PXT). Since inception in 2009, Parex has achieved material reserves, production and land growth. The Company holds interest in multiple blocks over 2.63 million gross acres land position in the prolific Llanos Basin and the Magdalena Basins of Colombia.

