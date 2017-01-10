Pan African Resources plc (PAF) PT Lowered to GBX 18 at Peel Hunt

Pan African Resources plc (LON:PAF) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 27 ($0.33) to GBX 18 ($0.22) in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on shares of Pan African Resources plc in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.29) price objective (down previously from GBX 28 ($0.34)) on shares of Pan African Resources plc in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of Pan African Resources plc (LON:PAF) opened at 16.25 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 244.86 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.35. Pan African Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 8.24 and a 12-month high of GBX 24.50.

About Pan African Resources plc

Pan African Resources PLC (Pan African) is a South-Africa based gold mining and exploration Company. The Company focuses on exploitation of high grade ore-bodies that yield high margins with a low cash cost base through experienced management teams. The Company’s operations include Barberton, The Barberton Tailings Retreatment Project (BTRP), Evander Gold Mines and Phoenix Platinum Project.

