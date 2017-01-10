Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.29 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 75.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 13.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 11.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) traded up 0.58% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.28. 372,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $88.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.85.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company earned $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.20 million. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post $4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products, and uncoated free sheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Company operates over eight mills and approximately 90 corrugated products manufacturing plants.

