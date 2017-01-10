Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG) Price Target Raised to GBX 930 at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) had its price target hoisted by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 890 ($10.82) to GBX 930 ($11.31) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Oxford Instruments plc to an add rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 815 ($9.91) to GBX 750 ($9.12) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. N+1 Singer reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 810 ($9.85) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments plc in a report on Friday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.39) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments plc in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.80) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments plc in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.58) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments plc in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Instruments plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 759.78 ($9.24).

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) opened at 765.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 682.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 701.17. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 553.55 and a 12-month high of GBX 804.36. The firm’s market cap is GBX 436.81 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

About Oxford Instruments plc

Oxford Instruments plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of high technology tools and systems for research and industry. The Company designs and manufactures equipment that can fabricate, characterize, manipulate and analyze matter at the atomic and molecular level. The Company operates through nine segments, which are combined into three aggregated operating segments.

