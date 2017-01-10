Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ ADR EACH REPR 0.5 (NASDAQ:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ ADR EACH REPR 0.5 (NASDAQ:OUTKY) remained flat at $4.04 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. OUTOKUMPU OYJ ADR EACH REPR 0.5 has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “OUTOKUMPU OYJ ADR EACH REPR 0.5 (OUTKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/outokumpu-oyj-adr-each-repr-0-5-outky-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1146402.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OUTOKUMPU OYJ ADR EACH REPR 0.5 (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ ADR EACH REPR 0.5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ ADR EACH REPR 0.5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.