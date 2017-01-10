Otonomy, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.78 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Otonomy in a research report issued on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash expects that the firm will earn $7.78 per share for the year.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) traded down 0.85% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. 72,907 shares of the stock traded hands. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The firm’s market capitalization is $528.40 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Otonomy by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,070,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after buying an additional 61,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after buying an additional 56,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 651,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 84,684 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 558,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Carl Lebel sold 10,625 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $191,993.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,928.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear. The Company has developed a technology referred to as sustained-exposure that is designed to deliver drug that is retained in the ear for an extended period of time following a local administration.
