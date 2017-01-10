Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Otonomy in a research report issued on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash expects that the firm will earn $7.78 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/otonomy-inc-to-post-fy2021-earnings-of-7-78-per-share-suntrust-banks-forecasts-otic/1146801.html.

Shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) traded down 0.85% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. 72,907 shares of the stock traded hands. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The firm’s market capitalization is $528.40 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Otonomy by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,070,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after buying an additional 61,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after buying an additional 56,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 651,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 84,684 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 558,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carl Lebel sold 10,625 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $191,993.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,928.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear. The Company has developed a technology referred to as sustained-exposure that is designed to deliver drug that is retained in the ear for an extended period of time following a local administration.

