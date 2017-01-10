Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 23.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 110,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 131,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 775,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,255,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded up 0.66% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,046,016 shares. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $152.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.50 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $34.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Vetr downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.05 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $31.37 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

In related news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $54,525.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

