Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ORN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group Holdings in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Group Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Orion Group Holdings in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, FBR & Co upgraded shares of Orion Group Holdings from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Group Holdings has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) traded up 1.84% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,734 shares. The stock has a market cap of $259.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 1.25. Orion Group Holdings has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm earned $164 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.14 million. Orion Group Holdings had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings by 39.9% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 236,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 67,543 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings by 56.8% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings Company Profile

