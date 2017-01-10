Orca Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH)

Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the period. TRI Pointe Group accounts for about 3.8% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of TRI Pointe Group worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPH. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 65.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter worth about $119,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter worth about $154,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) traded up 0.97% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,860 shares. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.72.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $581.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post $1.22 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/orca-investment-management-llc-raises-stake-in-tri-pointe-group-inc-tph/1146981.html.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays PLC began coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $17.00 target price on TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc is a homebuilder company. The Company’s operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s homebuilding operation consists of six segments: Maracay Homes, including operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.