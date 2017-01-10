Orange SA (ORA) PT Set at €20.50 by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Orange SA (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €20.50 ($21.58) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ORA. Barclays PLC set a €19.00 ($20.00) target price on Orange SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange SA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €16.80 ($17.68) target price on Orange SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($20.53) target price on Orange SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.37) target price on Orange SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.55 ($18.47).

Orange SA (EPA:ORA) opened at 14.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of €38.67 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.92. Orange SA has a 52-week low of €12.38 and a 52-week high of €16.67.

Orange SA Company Profile

Orange SA is a telecommunications operator. The Company also provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The Company’s segments include France, Spain, Poland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Central European countries, Africa and Middle East, Enterprise, and International Carriers & Shared Services.

