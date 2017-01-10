OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) Stake Held by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,419 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in OneMain Holdings were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings by 505.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings by 131.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) traded down 0.96% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. 1,205,939 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $3.21 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $35.22.

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. OneMain Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post $3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on shares of OneMain Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of OneMain Holdings in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OneMain Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, FBR & Co lowered shares of OneMain Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In other OneMain Holdings news, Director Anahaita N. Kotval purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.41 per share, for a total transaction of $87,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,797 shares in the company, valued at $327,255.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay N. Levine purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,080,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,579,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OneMain Holdings

OneMain Holdings, Inc, formerly Springleaf Holdings, Inc, incorporated on August 5, 2013, is a financial services holding company. The Company provides responsible loan products; offers credit and non-credit insurance; pursues strategic acquisitions of loan portfolios, and pursues acquisitions of companies and/or establish joint ventures.

