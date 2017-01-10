Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Sells 47,838 Shares of WebMD Health Corp (WBMD)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. cut its position in WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,838 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of WebMD Health Corp worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RS Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp during the second quarter worth about $40,334,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 91.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,437,000 after buying an additional 578,920 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 1,316.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 328,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after buying an additional 304,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,888,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,850,000 after buying an additional 273,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,132,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,798,000 after buying an additional 196,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) traded up 1.00% on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. 930,671 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.37. WebMD Health Corp has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $67.55.

WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business earned $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. WebMD Health Corp had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WebMD Health Corp will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBMD shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WebMD Health Corp in a report on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WebMD Health Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of WebMD Health Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WebMD Health Corp in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of WebMD Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.96.

In related news, VP Douglas W. Wamsley sold 27,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $1,503,591.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,632.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin J. Wygod sold 14,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $787,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 134,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WebMD Health Corp Company Profile

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals, employers and health plans through its public and private online portals, mobile platforms and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes: www.WebMD.com, its primary public portal for consumers and related mobile-optimized sites and mobile apps; www.Medscape.com, its primary public portal for physicians and other healthcare professionals and related mobile services; and other sites through which, the Company provides its branded health and wellness content, tools and services.

