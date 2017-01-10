Oclaro, Inc. (OCLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCLR. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Oclaro in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oclaro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Oclaro in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Vetr lowered shares of Oclaro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.31 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) opened at 8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 2.03. Oclaro has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Oclaro had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company earned $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oclaro will post $0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gordon Beck Mason sold 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $63,176.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCLR. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Oclaro by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,563,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after buying an additional 95,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oclaro by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 385,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oclaro by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 49,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oclaro by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,738,000 after buying an additional 443,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oclaro during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc is a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems for the core optical transport, service provider, enterprise and data center markets. The Company provides various solutions for optical networks and interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications.

