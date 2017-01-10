Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 2,516.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Oceaneering International worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OII. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 59.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,090,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after buying an additional 778,030 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 91.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,021,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after buying an additional 489,176 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,382,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,354,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. 1,115,813 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business earned $549 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.52%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post $0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Oceaneering International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

In other news, SVP John R. Kreider sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $83,113.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,783.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deep water applications. The Company’s business segments include services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield), and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

