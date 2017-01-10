Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) – Oppenheimer Holdings cut their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a report issued on Sunday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Oaktree Capital Group’s Q1 2017 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company earned $365.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/oaktree-capital-group-llc-to-post-fy2016-earnings-of-2-75-per-share-oppenheimer-holdings-forecasts-oak/1146486.html.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OAK. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) traded up 0.98% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. 73,279 shares of the stock traded hands. Oaktree Capital Group has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44.

In other news, Director Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 10,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $55,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/oaktree-capital-group-llc-to-post-fy2016-earnings-of-2-75-per-share-oppenheimer-holdings-forecasts-oak/1146486.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (Oaktree) is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments. The Company manages investments in a range of strategies within approximately six asset classes, which include corporate debt, convertible securities, distressed debt, control investing, real estate and listed equities.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.