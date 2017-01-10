Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

D Matthew Dorny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, D Matthew Dorny sold 20,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,000.00.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) opened at 49.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.44. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company earned $604 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.74 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,589,000 after buying an additional 76,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $830,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system and ageLOC Tru Face Essence Ultra anti-aging skin care serum.

