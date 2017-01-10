NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NovoCure Limited in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $14.00 target price on NovoCure Limited and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) opened at 8.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $694.24 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. NovoCure Limited had a negative return on equity of 69.89% and a negative net margin of 219.29%. Analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post ($1.61) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $227,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited during the third quarter worth $112,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited during the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited by 496.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 24,268 shares during the last quarter. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure Limited

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called TTFields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. TTFields is a low-toxicity anti-mitotic treatment that uses low-intensity, intermediate frequency, alternating electric fields to exert physical forces on molecules inside cancer cells, disrupting the basic machinery for normal cell division, leading to cancer cell death.

