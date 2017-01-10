Novatel Wireless Inc. (INSG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novatel Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:INSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Novatel Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novatel Wireless presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.20.

Novatel Wireless (NASDAQ:INSG) traded up 0.1733% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.7748. The stock had a trading volume of 24,321 shares. The company’s market cap is $150.87 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. Novatel Wireless has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

About Novatel Wireless

Novatel Wireless, Inc is a provider of intelligent wireless solutions for the mobile communications market. The Company’s range of products includes intelligent mobile hotspots, universal serial bus (USB) modems, embedded modules, integrated asset-management and mobile tracking machine-to-machine (M2M) devices, communications and applications software and cloud services.

