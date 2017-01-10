Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Position Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 18.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,466 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.19. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $112.99.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America Corporation raised Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus raised Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.60 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

In other Norfolk Souther Corporation news, VP James A. Hixon sold 35,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $3,387,236.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,708,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $48,668.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $730,644.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Souther Corporation Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. The Company operates approximately 20,000 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

