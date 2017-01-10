Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Downgraded to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have $9.66 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a sell rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.95.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) traded up 0.883% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.565. 354,490 shares of the stock traded hands. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $873.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.798 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Nordic American Tankers Limited had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited by 56.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 88,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited by 44.1% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited by 9.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers Limited

Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. The Company owns approximately 26 vessels, including approximately two new buildings under construction, of approximately 156,000 deadweight tonnage (dwt) each. The Company’s Suezmaxes tankers can carry over one million barrels of oil.

