Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 106 ($1.29) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Non-Standard Finance PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF) opened at 54.50 on Tuesday. Non-Standard Finance PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 53.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 86.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.32. The firm’s market cap is GBX 172.79 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Non-Standard Finance PLC (NSF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/non-standard-finance-plc-nsf-rating-reiterated-by-peel-hunt/1145841.html.

In related news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,130 ($6,238.60).

Non-Standard Finance PLC Company Profile

Non-Standard Finance plc operates in the United-Kindom’s non-standard consumer finance sector. The Company operates through four divisions: Central, Loans at Home, Everyday Loans and Trusttwo. The Company has Home Credit Division of S&U plc (S&U), which trades as Loans at Home. Loans at Home provides home credit and serves approximately 98,000 customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.