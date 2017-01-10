Non-Standard Finance PLC (NSF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 106 ($1.29) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.50% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Non-Standard Finance PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Shares of Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF) opened at 54.50 on Tuesday. Non-Standard Finance PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 53.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 86.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.32. The firm’s market cap is GBX 172.79 million.
In related news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,130 ($6,238.60).
Non-Standard Finance PLC Company Profile
Non-Standard Finance plc operates in the United-Kindom’s non-standard consumer finance sector. The Company operates through four divisions: Central, Loans at Home, Everyday Loans and Trusttwo. The Company has Home Credit Division of S&U plc (S&U), which trades as Loans at Home. Loans at Home provides home credit and serves approximately 98,000 customers.
