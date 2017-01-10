Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,885 Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (UDR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,596,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,518,000 after buying an additional 1,283,909 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 43,332,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,829,000 after buying an additional 2,719,419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,196,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,182,000 after buying an additional 2,817,406 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,807,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,910,000 after buying an additional 896,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 11,138,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,870,000 after buying an additional 412,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) traded down 0.75% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 434,936 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.85 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post $0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 145.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $39.00 price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Dominion Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 7,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $254,952.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warren L. Troupe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 538,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,463,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other.

