Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,482 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,177,000. First Niagara Bank raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Niagara Bank now owns 42,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 60,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 372,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded up 0.6417% on Tuesday, reaching $64.8334. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,804 shares. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 281.8843 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $873.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post $3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $187,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 28,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $1,876,809.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

