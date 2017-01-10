Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) traded down 0.38% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.48. The stock had a trading volume of 694,963 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of -0.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $81.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.34%.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-boosts-stake-in-consolidated-edison-inc-ed/1146785.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.14 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

In other news, insider Craig S. Ivey sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $283,823.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,554.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc It owns competitive energy businesses. The Company also owns Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission), which invests in electric and gas transmission projects through its subsidiaries, Consolidated Edison Transmission, LLC (CET Electric) and Con Edison Gas Midstream, LLC (CET Gas).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.