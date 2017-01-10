Nokia Corporation (NOK) Receives $11.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.01 target price (down from $5.09) on shares of Nokia Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Nokia Corporation from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Nokia Corporation by 159.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,493,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after buying an additional 2,759,787 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Nokia Corporation by 94.4% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 1,059,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Corporation by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 3,116,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after buying an additional 181,231 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in Nokia Corporation by 102.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 10,820,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,650,000 after buying an additional 5,478,149 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nokia Corporation by 93.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 216,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) opened at 4.83 on Tuesday. Nokia Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 1.44.

WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/nokia-corporation-nok-receives-11-16-consensus-target-price-from-analysts/1145946.html.

Nokia Corporation Company Profile

Nokia Corporation is a global provider of network infrastructure and related services, with a focus on mobile broadband, as well as advanced technology development and licensing. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Mobile Broadband, Global Services, Nokia Networks Other and Nokia Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.