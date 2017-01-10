NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 827,057 Shares of Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,528,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827,057 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Symantec Corporation were worth $60,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Symantec Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 50,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Symantec Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Symantec Corporation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in Symantec Corporation by 8.1% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Symantec Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) traded up 0.44% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. 2,149,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.18. Symantec Corporation has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $25.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Symantec Corporation had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 60.52%. The business had revenue of $979 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Symantec Corporation will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Symantec Corporation’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYMC shares. Wunderlich raised shares of Symantec Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Symantec Corporation from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symantec Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

In other Symantec Corporation news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Fey sold 13,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $327,839.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,923.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Symantec Corporation

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cybersecurity company. The Company operates its business on a global civilian cyber intelligence threat network and tracks a range of threats across the Internet from various mobile devices, endpoints and servers across the globe. The Company’s segments include Consumer Security and Enterprise Security.

